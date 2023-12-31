Polls must be free, fair to prove that govt can hold election: CEC

The January 7 polls need to be free and fair to prove that a government can hold the national election through the Election Commission, the chief election commissioner said today.

"There is some political controversy over the next election. A section has boycotted the election ... universal franchise is somewhat curtailed as one side has boycotted it," CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said while inaugurating a training programme for executive magistrates in the capital.

The BNP and its allies have boycotted the 12th parliamentary election after failing to realise their demand for polls under a non-party caretaker government.

The ruling Awami League stood firm on holding the election under the present government, as per the constitution.

The CEC said there was violence in the 2014 parliamentary elections boycotted by "a party".

There is also some controversy over the 2018 election, Habibul said.

"Overall, the credibility of the election has been undermined. That is why this election will have to prove at any cost that a government can hold elections through the Election Commission," he added.

Habibul said the polls need to be free and fair, keeping in mind the international perspective and for the sake of the country's economy and society.

He said an election does not become credible with a certificate from the EC, or a cabinet member.

"Different countries of the world have shown interest regarding the election. They have repeatedly met the government and the Election Commission and expressed their expectations. They hope the election will be free and fair. When they hope for a free and fair election, they do it strongly. And their hope is not unfair," the CEC said.

He hoped that through a concerted effort from election officials and law enforcers, the upcoming election will be free and fair, praised locally and internationally, and be seen as credible by countrymen.