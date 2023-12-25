Polls code violators to face music

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the ruling party wants a peaceful election, so it will not tolerate any kind of anti-poll violence.

He said this while speaking at a press conference at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader also said the AL will not favour any particular party or independent candidates.

The AL will support the measures taken by the Election Commission if there is any anti-election violence. If anyone violates the electoral code of conduct or laws, he/she should be brought to justice, he added.

About BNP's call for non-cooperation movement, he said, "If you don't pay tax, you will have to go to jail. If you don't pay the utility bill, you will be punished. If you don't pay the electricity and water bill, your connections will be cut off. It's simple."

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas went to India, but India's position is clear as it will not interfere in the internal affairs of Bangladesh, he said.

The AL leader said the country's people have started boycotting those who are boycotting the elections.