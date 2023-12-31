Polls code violation: Ranga holds feast for 7,000 voters

Moshiur Rahman Ranga, an independent candidate from Rangpur-1 constituency and former general secretary of Jatiyo Party, has violated the electoral code of conduct by allegedly organising a feast for at least 7,000 voters from his electoral area Gangachhara upazila on Friday.

The feast was held after Juma prayers at Takia Sharif Alim Madrasa Ground in Dakhin Kalkandah village under the upazila, with separate arrangements for people from both Muslim and Hindu communities.

Ranga's supporters and activists went door to door to invite people to the feast following a meeting of Ranga at the said place on Friday noon, said Alo Rani of the union's Hindupara. They also offered villagers money, Rani alleged.

Several others corroborated the same.

Mizanur Rahman of Matialpara said a group of people went to the village on Thursday and invited them. The people of Gangachhara are insolvent and often face difficulties to manage three meals a day, he said. Barkat Ullah of Peererhat echoed him.

Nahid Tamanna, UNO and ARO of Gangachhara, said she came to know about the incident, and will send a report to the election committee after collecting information.

Contacted yesterday, Ranga said he was unaware of the feast. He also claimed some people were trying to tarnish his image by spreading such propaganda against him.