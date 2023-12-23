Polls code violation: Pabna-5 AL candidate served show cause notice

The election inquiry committee has issued a show cause notice to Awami League candidate Golam Faruk Khandaker Prince -- the current lawmaker of Pabna-5 constituency -- over allegation of violating the electoral code of conduct.

Pabna Joint District Judge, also the head of the inquiry committee of Pabna-5, Md Nazmul Hasan, issued a show cause notice for hanging posters and electoral symbol from electric lamp posts violating polls code of conduct.

The notice stated that the election inquiry committee found allegations against the candidate to be true after inspecting Library Bazar area, DC road, in front of the primary education office, and in front of the party office.

Meanwhile, a massive number of posters were seen hanging from light posts on both sides of the road from Pabna Judge Court to AL party office.

The notice was sent out by the committee yesterday, and The Daily Star received a copy of it last night.

The committee requested the candidate to submit a response by tomorrow, the notice said.