Polls code violation: Nurul Islam show caused

The election enquiry committee today served a show cause notice against Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan for violating the electoral code of conduct by allegedly threatening voters during the election campaign.

Nurul is Awami League's nominated MP candidate for the Panchagarh-2 constituency.

Md Ismail Hossain, the committee chairman and senior assistant judge of the district served the notice this evening asking the candidate to appear at his office by 12:00pm tomorrow to submit a written statement in this connection.

According to the notice, it was learnt that Nurul Islam threatened voters while delivering speeches in separate election campaigns in Debiganj and Boda upazilas of the district yesterday.

During his speech, he threatened voters that they (Awami League) would be preparing two separate lists -- one list for those who will cast their votes and another who won't --on the voting day on January 7, the notice reads.

He also said, "You (people) receive government benefits but will not exercise voting rights, it will be not granted."

The news on the speech circulated through social platforms that clearly violated the electoral code of conduct, the notice added.