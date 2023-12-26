National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:23 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Polls code violation: Nurul Islam show caused

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 26, 2023 08:38 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 10:23 PM
Nurul Islam Sujan. File photo

The election enquiry committee today served a show cause notice against Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan for violating the electoral code of conduct by allegedly threatening voters during the election campaign.

Nurul is Awami League's nominated MP candidate for the Panchagarh-2 constituency.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Ismail Hossain, the committee chairman and senior assistant judge of the district served the notice this evening asking the candidate to appear at his office by 12:00pm tomorrow to submit a written statement in this connection.

According to the notice, it was learnt that Nurul Islam threatened voters while delivering speeches in separate election campaigns in Debiganj and Boda upazilas of the district yesterday.

During his speech, he threatened voters that they (Awami League) would be preparing two separate lists -- one list for those who will cast their votes and another who won't --on the voting day on January 7, the notice reads.

He also said, "You (people) receive government benefits but will not exercise voting rights, it will be not granted."

The news on the speech circulated through social platforms that clearly violated the electoral code of conduct, the notice added.

Related topic:
Polls code violationviolation of electoral code of conductNurul Islam show-causednational election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

EC investigates electoral code violation allegation against Taposh

Sheikh Hasina's Sylhet rally on December 20 | Hasina doubts if JP will stay in the race

Arson, killings won’t win people’s hearts for BNP: PM

1w ago
No political events after December 18

No political events other than electioneering from Dec 18: EC

2w ago
EC decides to withdraw Habiganj DC

EC decides to withdraw Habiganj DC

1d ago
breaking of electoral codes of conduct

Are candidates in your area breaking these electoral codes of conduct?

1d ago
|রাজনীতি

নৌকার প্রচার মাইকের আওয়াজ শুনলেই লোকজন পালিয়ে যাচ্ছে: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি ‘আমরা আর মামুদের’ একদলীয় ডামি নির্বাচন ঘিরে একদিকে চলছে রীতিমত রঙ-তামাশা, আর অন্যদিকে নৌকা-ডামির কামড়া-কামড়ি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-২: নৌকার প্রচারে যাওয়া ৮ ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাসহ ১২ জনকে শোকজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification