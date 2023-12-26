Polls code violation: EC summons 2 AL candidates

The Election Commission has summoned two Awami League candidates to explain allegations that they violated the electoral code of conduct.

EC asked Barguna-1 incumbent MP and ruling party candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu and the same party lawmaker and candidate for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar at the commission on December 27 (Wednesday).

The EC decision comes as the election enquiry committees in Barguna and Cumilla found the allegations of breaching the polls code against them to be true after investigation.

The EC sent separate letters to Bahar and Shambhu.

In the letter, Bahar has been asked to appear before the EC at 3:30pm to explain why his candidature will not be cancelled.

On the other hand, Shambhu has been asked to appear before the EC at 4:30pm to explain why he would not be fined or candidature should not be cancelled.

On Sunday, the Election Commission decided to sue two Awami League candidates -- Chattogram-16's Mostafizur Rahman and Jhenaidah-1's Abdul Hyee -- for violating the electoral code of conduct.