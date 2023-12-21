Polls campaign goes online

Aspirants from the constituencies in Dinajpur, Rangpur and Joypurhat have geared up their electioneering ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls following the distribution of electoral symbols on Monday.

The campaigns are gaining momentum, particularly on social media platforms, notably Facebook, alongside the usual trend of using loudspeakers, banners, and posters which started from yesterday.

After the symbols were distributed, a wave of vibrant black and white election posters of the candidates flooded social media, urging voters to rally for them in their respective constituencies.

Both Awami League and independent candidates from different constituencies in Dinajpur, Rangpur, and Joypurhat, and their supporters actively engaged in social media by sharing their posters on Facebook immediately after securing their electoral symbols on Monday.

The posts on Facebook sparked interactions, with individuals expressing their opinions through comments while some were sharing candidates' portraits alongside their electoral symbols, said Sohel Rana from Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur.

The digital space is essentially becoming a crucial battleground for candidates to connect with voters, showcasing the power of social media in influencing public opinion.

Masud Rana, a resident of Dinajpur town, who shared a poster and portrait of AL candidate M Iqbalur Rahim from Dinajpur-3 (Sadar), said Facebook is an effective way to reach maximum voters without any hassle, complementing traditional election campaigns.

Biswajit Ghosh Kanchan, a candidate from Dinajpur-3, garnered attention as netizens shared videos of him on Facebook.

However, in contrast, candidates from other political parties, including Jatiya Party, Trinamool BNP, Workers' Party, National People Party, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, have remained relatively quiet on social media platforms during this initial stage of electioneering till yesterday.