Polls boost printing press business

As the nation gears up for the upcoming national election, the printing press industry anticipates a familiar surge in activity, traditionally marked by a boom preceding every electoral contest.

However, concerns loom over potential reduced sales compared to the 2018 polls, as BNP and some other political parties are boycotting the upcoming election.

Industry insiders express worries, yet find a glimmer of hope in the increased participation of independent candidates, particularly those aligned with the ruling AL party.

The distribution of electoral symbols yesterday injected newfound momentum into printing presses across Nayapaltan, Purana Paltan, Fakirapool, Bijoynagar, Kataban, and Nilkhet. It has sparked a festive atmosphere within the industry, where workers are engaged in the production of campaign materials.

According to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), there are currently 5,500 printing factories in the country. Of them, 1,000 are large, 2,000 are medium, and 2,500 small.

Dhaka alone boasts over 3,000 printing factories, spread across various locations such as Arambagh, Nayapaltan, Purana Paltan, Bijoynagar, Fakirapool, Kataban, Nilkhet, Sutrapur, Babubazar, Banglabazar, Islampur, Lalbagh, and other areas of Old Dhaka.

PAY MORE FOR POSTERS

While talking to The Daily Star, printing press traders said candidates are required to pay additional fees this year, attributing the rise to increased prices of paper, ink, and ink plates.

Bangladesh Printing Industries Association President Shahid Sernibat explained that the surge in the US dollar's value has substantially elevated the costs of raw materials, including paper, ink, and related products.

"The poster cost is higher this time as most of our raw materials are import-dependent. At present, the price per tonne of white and newsprint paper wholesale is between Tk 1,20,000 and Tk 1,60,000. A year ago, per tonne was sold at Tk 80,000 to Tk 90,000."

"The price of ink has doubled, and so has the ink plate," said Shahid, also the proprietor of Sanjana Press, situated in Nayapaltan Masjid Goli.

"With the absence of BNP, there might be over 25 percent decline in business, yet the increased presence of independent candidates this time will help us," he added.

He said while the price increase has led independent candidates to print fewer posters, Awami League nominees remain unaffected.

However, Akhter Hossain, the owner of Real Printers, said most of the orders they are receiving are from independent candidates.

Additionally, the traders said candidates would have to incur additional cost if they wish to prepare large digital banners.

Ripon Paul, proprietor of Winner Digital Sign at Fakirpool, explained that the price of digital banners and festoons varies depending on the design and colour, ranging from Tk 15 to 25 per foot. This marks an increase from Tk 10 to 15 a year ago.

He noted that the cost of PVC (plastic poster paper) and ink has doubled, and wages for design have also risen.

In the upcoming January 7 polls, a total of 1,896 candidates from 27 political parties will participate.