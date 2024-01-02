PM joins campaign rally in Faridpur

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has joined a campaign rally in Faridpur ahead of the January 7 national election.

The prime minister arrived at the Government Rajendra College rally ground in Faridpur at 3:12pm, reports our local correspondent from the spot.

Before joining the rally, Sheikh Hasina reached Faridpur Circuit House around 1:50pm.

Photo: Suzit Kumar Das

Thousands of ruling party supporters from nearby areas, including nine upazilas of Faridpur, Magura, and Rajbari, started arriving at the Government Rajendra College rally ground in small processions since this morning.

All the AL nominated candidates from Faridpur, Rajbari and Magura have joined the rally.