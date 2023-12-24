National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 04:06 PM

National Election 2024

PM to address two rallies in Rangpur on Dec 26

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:07 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 04:06 PM
Prime Minister and President of Awami League Sheikh Hasina | Awami League's election campaign

Prime Minister and President of Awami League Sheikh Hasina is set to address two rallies in Rangpur's Pirganj and Taraganj upazilas on Tuesday as part of the party's election campaign.

Sheikh Hasina's trip to Rangpur on December 26 has been officially confirmed by the party, said Professor Majed Ali Babul, the joint convener of the district AL.

According to Babul, she will address an election rally at the college field in Taraganj upazila to support AL candidate from Rangpur-2 (Taraganj-Badarganj) Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque.

Later, the prime minister will join another election rally in Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency arranged for the campaign of AL local candidate Shirin Sharmin Choudhury, also speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.

A significant turnout is expected at the prime minister's election rallies, Babul said.

On August 2, the prime minister addressed a massive rally at Rangpur Zilla School playground.

The AL president had visited Rangpur, the district of her in-laws, in December 2018 during electioneering.

Awami League's election campaignPM Sheikh Hasina
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
