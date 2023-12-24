PM to address two rallies in Rangpur on Dec 26

Prime Minister and President of Awami League Sheikh Hasina is set to address two rallies in Rangpur's Pirganj and Taraganj upazilas on Tuesday as part of the party's election campaign.

Sheikh Hasina's trip to Rangpur on December 26 has been officially confirmed by the party, said Professor Majed Ali Babul, the joint convener of the district AL.

According to Babul, she will address an election rally at the college field in Taraganj upazila to support AL candidate from Rangpur-2 (Taraganj-Badarganj) Abul Kalam Md Ahsanul Haque.

Later, the prime minister will join another election rally in Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency arranged for the campaign of AL local candidate Shirin Sharmin Choudhury, also speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.

A significant turnout is expected at the prime minister's election rallies, Babul said.

On August 2, the prime minister addressed a massive rally at Rangpur Zilla School playground.

The AL president had visited Rangpur, the district of her in-laws, in December 2018 during electioneering.