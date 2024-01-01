PM to address election rally in Faridpur tomorrow

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address an election rally in Faridpur town tomorrow.

Local administration has taken all necessary preparations as the AL chief is scheduled to address the rally on Government Rajendra College premises in the town around 3:00pm.

A temporary podium was made at the east side of the Government Rajendra College field.

A festive mood has been prevailing among the leaders and activists of Awami League ahead of the party chief's visit, said Shah Md Ishtiaque Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district unit AL.

Security has been beefed up in the town ahead of the rally. There will be a gathering of around one lakh people, Ishtiaque hoped.

President of district unit AL and also the boat candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency Shamim Haque will preside over the rally.

The AL-backed candidate from three other constituencies in Faridpur will also be present there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Faridpur on March 29, 2017, and addressed a public rally there.