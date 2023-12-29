Plots afoot to foil the election

PM says at campaign rallies in six dists

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked her party members to work for making the January 7 polls festive, competitive, and peaceful as conspiracies are being hatched at home and abroad centring the election.

She was addressing campaign rallies in six districts -- Sherpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Chandpur, Narsingdi and Bandarban -- via video conferencing from the AL's Tejgaon Office in Dhaka.

The prime minister said she believes that the election will be participatory without the BNP taking part.

"The election will be participatory if the people and voters come out and take part in the polls."

Hasina said the BNP does not believe in elections and that it cannot do anything to ensure the welfare of the country. "They [BNP] can give nothing other than killing people and corruption."

The AL chief said this time all aspirants have been allowed to run alongside those taking part with the "boat" symbol. "I would like to request you to maintain peace and seek votes for respective symbols equally. The voters will vote for the candidate of their choice," she said.

The AL chief asked her party members to read the party's election manifesto and seek votes for "boat" by publicising the targets set in the manifesto.

She said Bangladesh has witnessed massive development because successive elected, democratic governments have been in power since 2009.

"Today, we'll have to continue the country's progress. This would be possible only if the Awami League comes to power," the PM said.

Hasina asked her party members to go door to door to seek votes for "boat" so that people can give her party another chance to serve them.

The rallies were held simultaneously in Sherpur's Shahid Daroga Ali Pauro Park, Jamalpur Zila School ground, old stadium in Kishoreganj, Narsingdi Club ground, Bandarban Rajar Matt and Chandpur Hasan Ali Government Primary School ground.

The AL president introduced her party candidates in the six districts and sought votes for them.