People have no interest to vote in a ‘meaningless’ polls

Says BNP leader Nazrul Islam

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan today said the country's people have no interest in casting their votes in a "meaningless" election.

He also raised a question if there is public support in the "one-sided" election, why the councillors have been given instructions by the police to bring voters to the polling stations.

He said this while talking to reporters after distributing leaflets, containing BNP's call for boycotting the upcoming polls, among the pedestrians on the Motijheel to Dilkusha Road.

He called upon the voters not to go to the polling stations in any situation on January 7. "Don't cooperate with the regime which is playing a game with the lives and livelihoods of people."

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said people have already rejected the lopsided election and they will boycott the voting as well.

The BNP leader said their party wants such an election where the people can freely exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives.