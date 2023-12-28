People eager to vote on Jan 7: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said crores of people are eagerly waiting to cast their votes in the January 7 polls.

He said this while speaking at the AL election manifesto announcement ceremony at a city hotel.

"Whom shall we fear? Our people are ready to vote," he added.

"We are fighting against a hostile environment. We have to do the election due to the obligation of the constitution," said Quader.

None but the Awami League has handed over power peacefully, he added.

"We believe that the current elected government will hand over power to the newly elected government [following the election]," he said.

He hoped that AL will win the upcoming national polls.