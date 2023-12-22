'Panchagarh AL gen secy to be removed from post for running as independent'

Says railways minister at rally

Panchagarh Awami League President Nurul Islam Sujan, also railways minister, said Anwar Sadat Samrat would be removed from the post of AL general secretary of the district for running as an independent in the January 7 national election.

Senior Joint General Secretary Abu Sarwar Bakul would be the acting general secretary, said Sujan at a rally in front of the district AL office on Wednesday night.

Contacted, Samrat said no meeting was held in this regard and he was not officially informed of the decision. No such instructions came from the central. The railways minister made the decision alone, he added.

Samrat is contesting as an independent against AL nominee Naimuzzaman Bhuiyan in Panchagarh-1 constituency.

Sujan, who is contesting in Panchagarh-2 on the AL ticket, said as Samrat is a candidate, it is not possible for him to conduct party activities.

"That's why we have decided, in place of Samrat, Senior Joint Secretary of our party Abu Sarwar Bakul will serve as the acting general secretary until further decision."

Samrat said he sent the video footage of the railway minister's statement to the party high-ups.

Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said party leaders can contest the election as independent candidates if they want to do so.