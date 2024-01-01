Pabna-3: School teacher show-caused for breaching polls code

The election enquiry committee has issued a show cause notice to a government primary school teacher on charge of breaching the electoral code of conduct by joining the election campaign of Pabna-3 independent candidate Abdul Hamid.

The committee's chairman and Pabna's Joint District Judge Md Tazul Islam yesterday issued the notice to Md Ashraful Alam, an assistant teacher of Handial Government Primary School in Chatmohar upazila.

The teacher has been asked to submit his reply by tomorrow, explaining why the authorities should not take action against him, our Pabna correspondent reports.

In the notice, it is said that Ashraful Alam allegedly participated in an election campaign for independent candidate Abdul Hamid.

Awami League's Handial union unit president and secretary submitted a written complaint against the teacher to the committee with a video clip.

After examining the video, the committee found proof of breaching polls code against him.

According to the electoral code of conduct, Md Ashraful Alam as a public servant cannot join any election campaign for any candidate and political parties.

The same committee last week issued show cause notices to nine teachers bringing allegation of participating in the polls campaign for AL nominated candidate Md Mokbul Hossain.