Pabna-3: BCL, AL leader sued for violating polls code by delivering controversial speech

Two separate cases were filed against two local leaders of Awami League and Chhatra League today for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct by delivering their controversial speeches in Pabna.

The accused are Mizanur Rahman Sabuz, president of Pabna district unit BCL and Nur Islam Mintu, joint secretary of Mondotosh union unit Awami under Bhangura upazila, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Chatmohar upazila election officer Sazzad Hossain filed a case accusing Mizanur under the section 73 of 1972 RPO and section 11 (ka) of 2008 RPO code of conduct with Chatmohar Police Station.

According to the election office, Sabuz, a supporter of AL nominated candidate Md Mokbul Hossain in Pabna-3 constituency, in a recent rally in Chatmohar has threatened to fight those who will take a position against the boat and Mokbul Hossain.

Besides, Bhangura upazila election officer Md Ataur Rahman has filed another case against Mintu with the Pabna judicial magistrate court-1 bringing separate allegations of threatening agents. During his speech, Mintu said, "No other agent, except those belonging to boat will be allowed in polling centres."

Both the election officers told this correspondent that they filed the cases this afternoon after they received the directives from the Election Commission yesterday.

Md Mahabubur Rahman, senior district election officer, said the electoral enquiry committee found them guilty after the investigation into allegations brought against them.