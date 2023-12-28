‘Over 23,000 opposition men held since Oct 28’

Says pro-BNP lawyers’ forum, plans to boycott courts Jan 1-7

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a pro-BNP lawyers' organisation, will boycott all the courts across the country from January 1 to 7 in protest against what they called holding of dummy elections and convicting party activists in fabricated cases.

"The government has so far detained 23,460 men from the opposition parties and filed a total of 684 cases after October 28. Besides, a total of 1,482 people have been sentenced to different jail terms in the last 16 weeks," said BJAF Secretary General Kayser Kamal at a press conference organised by the forum at the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Kayser Kamal, also BNP's legal affairs secretary, said BJAF has been running movements along with the people to reestablish the independence of the judiciary and restore the people's fundamental rights.

Pro-BNP lawyer and former Speaker Jamir Uddin Sircar, BJAF President AJ Mohammad Ali, former SCBA president Zainul Abedin, BJAF's SC unit General Secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, SCBA members Mohsen Rashid and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub attended the event.