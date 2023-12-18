Nothing for ‘king’s parties’

Speculation surrounding seat-sharing with lesser-known parties in the upcoming January 7 polls concluded yesterday as the Awami League finalised agreements only with Jatiya Party and three partners from its 14-party alliance.

Despite earlier conjecture about the inclusion of "king's parties" like Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), the AL's decision to allocate 26 seats to Jatiya Party and six seats to its 14-party alliance partners signals that these king's parties (allegedly created or sponsored by strong actors to further their cause) received no electoral benefits from the ruling party.

Even the top leaders of these parties are set to compete against the AL and independent candidates in the upcoming election.

Asked why no compromise was reached with the government, leaders of these parties told The Daily Star that they were never involved in the process of "seat sharing".

Talking with this newspaper, Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary general of Trinamool BNP, claimed they never wanted to ally with the AL.

"What we wanted from the Awami League was to ensure overall security regarding the polls and our candidates. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given that assurance to us, for which we have decided to take part in the polls," he said.

Expressing confidence in their acceptance among people, he said they were optimistic about winning and urged voters to turn out and support their preferred candidates.

Muhammad Shahjahan, secretary general of BNM, echoed the same.

Shahjada Syed Saifuddin Ahmed, chairman of BSP, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Earlier, this newspaper reported citing analysts that small parties were being rounded up for polls to make the January 7 election look participatory. BNP, its allies, and some other parties have decided to boycott any election under the Hasina-led government.