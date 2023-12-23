No risk for AL to lose power in the polls: GM Quader

There is no apparent risk of the Awami League (AL) losing power in the upcoming national elections, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

After inaugurating his polls campaign today, GM Quader emphasised that the JP has decided to participate in the polls as the AL government gave its commitment to hold a fair election.

He, while speaking as the chief guest at the JP office on Central Road in Rangpur city, expressed hope that the election would eventually turn out to be a fair one.

Pointing to the fact that JP isn't a part of AL-led grand alliance, he said the opposition party hasn't made any compromise by joining the polls.

GM Quader pledged to play an active, constructive role in the parliament while maintaining JP's distinct identity.

Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and District Jatiya Party Member Secretary Haji Abdur Razzak were among the attendees of the meeting.