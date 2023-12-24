No foreign pressure over polls: EC Anisur

There is no foreign pressure ahead of the national election, said Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman today.

He made this remark while talking to reporters after a special meeting with the candidates and election related officials of the five parliamentary seats in Sunamganj.

"This time, a large number of observers are coming from different countries. People from embassies and organisations asked us to extend the time of enlistment and we extended it. Now they have sent the list (of observers)," he said.

"After reviewing this list, it will be sent to the home and foreign ministries," he added.

"Over 2,000 applications for local observers have been received, and they are being verified," he added.

Regarding the law-and-order situation, Anisur said, "There is no chance for the deterioration of the law-and-order situation before or after the election. Law enforcement agencies at all levels are on high alert."