No bar for Shahjahan to contest elections

National Election 2024
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 11:58 PM

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for Shahjahan Omar, the Jhalakathi-1 Awami League candidate who recently left BNP, to contest the January 7 election.

The court summarily rejected a petition that challenged legality of the nomination papers of the former state minister.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing arguments on the petition.

Deputy Attorney General Md Shafiqul Islam Siddique said there is no legal bar for Shahjahan to contest the 12th parliamentary election following the HC order.

