National Election 2024
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:57 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:59 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

No bar on motorbike of journos on polling day: EC

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:57 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:59 AM
BNP MPs' resignation

There will be no bar on use of motorbike by journalists having valid identity card to collect information on the polling day of the forthcoming national election slated for January 7.

The Election Commission yesterday sent a letter to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry to this end.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the bar will remain effective on general motorbike movement from midnight of January 5 to midnight of January 8.

Bar on taxicab, pickup-van, microbus and truck will remain effective from midnight of January 6 to midnight of January 7.

Emergency services, election related officers, employees, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration and long route vehicles will remain out of the purview of the ban, the letter said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification