No bar on motorbike of journos on polling day: EC

There will be no bar on use of motorbike by journalists having valid identity card to collect information on the polling day of the forthcoming national election slated for January 7.

The Election Commission yesterday sent a letter to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry to this end.

But the bar will remain effective on general motorbike movement from midnight of January 5 to midnight of January 8.

Bar on taxicab, pickup-van, microbus and truck will remain effective from midnight of January 6 to midnight of January 7.

Emergency services, election related officers, employees, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration and long route vehicles will remain out of the purview of the ban, the letter said.