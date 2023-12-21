No bar to anti- polls campaign if it’s peaceful

Says election commissioner Md Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir yesterday said peaceful anti-election campaigns were allowed, but those who engage in violence would be dealt with an iron hand.

The environment has been peaceful so far and the EC is confident that the January 7 polls will be free and fair, he told reporters, adding that police and intelligence agencies see no security threat over the election.

"People have the right to decide whether to participate in the election or not. Parties can shun the election and urge people to do the same, but it should be peaceful."

Acts of sabotage in the name of resisting the election is a crime under the election law, he said.

Acting on an EC directive, the home ministry last week asked the authorities to take measures so that political programmes except electioneering do not take place from December 21 until the day of election.

The BNP, its allies and several left-leaning political parties have boycotted the election demanding a non-partisan polls-time government.

To press home their demand, the parties have been enforcing strikes and yesterday announced a non-cooperation movement.

The BNP and other parties boycotting the election was an "isolated matter" that would not affect the election, Alamgir said.

The only one or two incidents of violence that had taken place would not make an impact on the election, he added.