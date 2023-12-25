National Election 2024
Negligence of duty: EC orders withdrawal of two more OCs, one inspector

Reclaiming voters’ trust: EC banks on technologies

The Election Commission today decided to withdraw two more OCs (officer-in-charge) and a police inspector over negligence of duty.

The EC today issued two separate letters about the withdrawal of three police officials -- OC of Matlab Police Station of Chandpur, OC of Dasar Police Station of Madaripur and an inspector of Kaliganj Police Station of Gazipur.

The letters were sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the necessary measures to withdraw them and replace them with suitable officers.

These decisions were taken to ensure a free and fair national election, the EC said in the letter.

Earlier, yesterday, the commission withdrew three OCs from Madaripur's Kalkini, Mymensingh's Fulpur and Tarakanda. The UNO of Mymensingh's Fulpur was also withdrawn.

On Saturday, two more OCs were withdrawn.

