National polls: SC to decide fate of 4 candidates Jan 2

The fate of two Awami League candidates -- Enamul Haque Babul, contesting for Jashore-4, and Shamim Haque, running for Faridpur-3 -- will be decided on January 2.

Additionally, the electoral destiny of AL independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, a former mayor of Barishal City Corporation eyeing the Barishal-5 constituency, and independent candidate Ahmed Alam for Gazipur-4, will also be determined the same day.

The Supreme Court full bench, headed by the chief justice, is set to conduct final hearings of the petitions.

Mentionable, the candidature of five AL nominees was cancelled by the Election Commission.

Following Supreme Court orders, three AL nominees, Babul, Shamim, and AL independent Serniabat Sadiq, regained their candidatures. However, their rivals filed petitions against the SC orders.

Besides, a final decision on the candidature of independent candidate Ahmed Alam (Gazipur-4) will also be given by the SC on the same day.