National Polls: EC to brief foreign envoys on January 4

The Election Commission will brief the heads of the foreign missions, international organisations and the UNDP resident representative on the progress of its preparation for the national polls on January 4.

The EC has asked the senior secretary of the foreign ministry to invite the diplomats and ensure their presence at the meeting at a Dhaka hotel at 3:00pm.

EC Director for Public Relations Shariful Alam yesterday confirmed that they sent a letter to the ministry in this regard.

Two top election officials said the commission did not hold such a meeting ahead of the national elections in 2018, 2014 and 2008.

They said the EC took the initiative as many foreign countries and international organisations are interested about the January 7 polls.

During their meetings with the chief election commissioner, many ambassadors and mission chiefs had enquired about the election atmosphere.

Seventeen political parties, including the major opposition BNP, are boycotting the polls saying that a free and fair election is not possible under the incumbent government.

The ruling Awami League and its 14-party alliance partners are among the 27 political parties taking part in the election.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on December 18 said he would not comment on whether the January 7 polls would be accepted nationally and internationally.

"I am not going to comment on that. We'll see after the election," he said when asked about whether there will be any problem regarding the national and international acceptance of the election.

The CEC on November 27 said the upcoming election should be free, fair, and credible for the sake of the country's economy and future.

He said it is unfortunate some countries are "trying to meddle in the polls".

The US and some other countries have been stressing on free and fair elections. The US on May 24 imposed visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process.

The European Union exploratory mission visited Bangladesh from July 6-22 while the US joint mission of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) toured Bangladesh from October 8-11.

Based on the report of the exploratory mission, the EU decided not to send a full observer mission. The EU later said they would send a four-member observer team to monitor the polls.

The NDI and the IRI in a joint statement on Sunday said a joint team comprising five long-term analysts arrived in Bangladesh last week to conduct a limited technical assessment focused on potential electoral violence conditions before, during, and after the January 7 elections.