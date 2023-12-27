National Polls: Armed forces to be on ground duty from Jan 3

Armed forces will be deployed on the ground for eight days from January 3 to January 10 to perform election duties.

A letter from the Armed Forces Division in this regard reached the Election Commission yesterday.

The 12th national polls will be held on January 7.

Earlier, the home ministry circular issued on December 21 said armed forces personnel will carry out duties for 13 days from December 29 to January 10.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said earlier it was decided that the Armed Forces Division will be deployed from December 29 including the time of their travel from the cantonment to the ground.

The letter mentioned the deployment date on the ground deducting the time of the travel time.