National Election: Tourists barred from St Martin’s Island for 3 days

Cox's Bazar district administration has imposed a three-day ban on tourists visiting Saint Martin Island in preparation for the 12th national election on January 7.

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate, Yamin Hossain, announced the suspension of ship movements on the Teknaf-Saint-Martin route from January 6 to 8.

During this period, all hotels, motels, and guest houses on the island will also remain closed, he added.

Yamin said the stay of outsiders will be restricted in Cox's Bazar from 12:00am on January 6 to 12:00am on January 7, aligning with measures in other districts.