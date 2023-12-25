National Election 2024: Char voters may become a deciding factor

The rifts within local Awami League have put the party nominee Shamim Haque in a spot of bother, while the popularity of independent candidate AK Azad among residents of the Padma River chars may give the latter an upper hand in the race for Fardipur-3.

This constituency, comprising Faridpur Sadar upazilla, is known as a stronghold of the BNP.

However, since the BNP is boycotting the election, their supporters might vote in favour of the independent candidate to counter the AL, putting the AL candidate in further trouble, said locals.

On top of this, Shamim Haque is facing a tough challenge over the future of his candidature. The Supreme Court has fixed January 2 as the date for a hearing on a petition filed seeking the cancellation of its chamber judge's order that allowed Shamim to contest the January 7 national election.

Six candidates are vying for this seat, but the main contest will be between the ruling Awami League nominated candidate Shamim Haque, and AK Azad, a businessman who is contesting as an independent candidate.

A significant number of voters in three Padma river char unions could hold the key in electing the seat's new lawmaker.

Decreer Char, North Channel and Char Madhabdia are the three unions in this constituency that are located in the river beds of the Padma and is home to over 57 thousand voters.

The constituency has a total of 4,04,300 voters.

Voters in these areas tend to be enthusiastic about elections and their votes would significantly impact the election result, said locals and civil society members.

"These voters are more likely to show up to the polling centre than the ones residing in the town. Election means a festival to them," Aulad Hossain Babor, president of Faridpur Nagarik Moncho, told The Daily Star.

Late Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, who was elected as a member of parliament five times from this constituency from the BNP, always had the blessings of these voters, which proved to be a determining factor in his wins.

Local AL leaders and voters say that these three unions are the strongholds of AK Azad, while Shamim, who is also the president of Faridpur district unit AL, is relatively less familiar.

Aleya Begum, a resident of Samad Matubbar er Dangi, a village in North Channel union, did not know the name of the AL candidate.

"No one from the 'boat' came to seek votes in our area nor were any posters put up," she said.

During a visit of three villages in the North Channel and Decreer Char Union, only posters of AK Azad could be seen.

According to locals, Azad has been conducting mass contacts in those areas since the beginning of this year.

Notably, AK Azad did seek nomination from the AL in November, but the party went with Shamim Haque for Faridpur-3.

Meanwhile, the internal feud in Faridpur AL, which first came to light during the Zilla Parishad election held last year, has now became more evident. Two factions have split along the lines of support for Shamim and Azad respectively.

Such divisions could result in a setback for the AL nominee as other candidates would try to cash in on it, said local AL activists.

One of these factions, led by Faridpur district unit General Secretary Ishtiaq Arif and Joint General Secretary Amitabh Bose, is backing Shamim.

While AL central advisory council member Bipul Ghosh, district AL Vice President Faruk Hossain, former President Subal Chandra Saha, former General Secretary Syed Masud and a faction of the city AL is supporting Azad.

These two factions are now going toe to toe in conducting electioneering, mass contact and gatherings. The issue of grouping has now become the talk of the town in Faridpur.

However, the AL claimed that there is no split inside their party.

"The president and I are working together, taking everyone in the party along with us to secure victory for the Awami League," Ishtiak Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district AL, told this newspaper.