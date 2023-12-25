National Election 2024: A battle between state minister, ex-deputy minister

A potentially close battle for the Netrakona-2 seat is shaping up with a state minister in pole position, followed by a former deputy minister, also an ex-national footballer, who is popular among locals.

Voters said Awami League candidate and incumbent lawmaker from the constituency Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has stood by the people in their hour of need, and properly implemented social safety net programmes since becoming state minister for social welfare in 2020.

Opposite him is Arif Khan Joy, who was a national midfielder in the 1990s and 2000s, and is a popular celebrity known for his approachable nature. He was a deputy minister for youth and sports, as well as the Netrakona-2 lawmaker, from 2014 to 2018.

Both Khasru, senior member of district AL, and Joy, a member, are ruling party leaders. Joy is running as an "AL independent".

"Although Khasru is a little gruff in his behaviour, he has accomplished many things here. He ensured the provision of all allowances to needy people and stood by them when needed," Md Bappy Miah, a resident of Netrakona Sadar area, said.

"One of my neighbours lost both his legs in an accident. Khasru stood by him, provided all the treatment support, and took responsibility for his two children, giving his elder daughter a job," he said.

Speaking to The Daily Star, 40 to 50 voters in the constituency comprising Netrokona Sadar and Barhatta echoed the same sentiment. They said his record of effectively disbursing safety net schemes, including allowances for the elderly and widows and cash assistance, would keep him ahead in the January 7 national polls.

They also had good words to say about Joy, who seems to have returned to people's good books after being in the news for the wrong reasons due to his brothers' wrongdoings when he was the MP.

"He has a celebrity image here. The most important thing about Joy is that he can easily mix with people and is widely liked by the youth," said Mahmudul Hasan, a resident of Barhatta.

"People usually do not remember the past," Mahmudul said, adding that it seems he has a lot of supporters.

"You will understand that if you look at his campaigns and processions, which are attended by a large number of people," he added.

Many in the constituency expressed a similar opinion, saying it would not be easy for Khasru to win and that they expect a tough battle between the two candidates.

However, AL leaders and activists in the district predict a win for Khasru, noting that top AL leaders who were initially against him have united and started working for his campaign.

Previously, divisions existed among district unit AL leaders.

Leaders like Shamsul Islam Liton, general secretary of district AL, Nazrul Islam Khan, municipality mayor, Prashanta Kumar Roy, vice-president of district AL, Lt Col Nur Khan, advisory member of district unit AL, and Arpita Khanom Shumi, president of municipality unit AL, collected nominations to run against Khasru.

Later, they withdrew their candidacies, joined Khasru's campaign and started going door-to-door to garner support for Khasru.

On the other hand, only a few AL leaders and activists including Joy's brothers -- Nur Khan Mithu, vice-president of the district AL, and Masud Khan Jony, convener of district Jubo League -- and his uncle Golam Md Khan Pathan, member of the district unit AL, are working for Arif Khan Joy.

Some Jubo League leaders and activists, who are working with Joy's campaign, said some district unit AL leaders and activists are secretly communicating with Joy and working for his victory.

However, Shamsul Islam Liton, general secretary of district AL, asserted that the local unit is highly organised with leaders and activists working extensively for Khasru. He predicted victory by a substantial margin.

Both Khasru and Joy expressed their hopes of winning the election, banking on people's support.

A total of seven candidates are battling it out for the Netrokona-2 seat in parliament.

Local AL leader Shubrata Chandra Sarkar is running the race as another "AL independent", while ABM Rafiqul Islam Talukder from Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, Rahima Akhter alias Asma Sultana from Jatiya party, Md Ilias from Islami Oikyajote, and Md Azharul Islam from Bangladesh Congress are contesting in this constituency.