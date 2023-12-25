Narayanganj-1: 2 BCL leaders, 2 UP members show-caused

The electoral enquiry committee today served show-cause notices on two local Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and two members of a union parishad in Narayanganj for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Sheikh Anisuzzaman, acting chairman of the enquiry committee for Narayanganj-1 and senior assistant judge of the district, served the notices today, reports our local correspondent.

The recipients of the notices are Sheikh Farid Bhuiyan alias Masum, general secretary of Rupganj upazila unit BCL, Kayetpara UP members -- Samser Ali and Rita Akter-- and another BCL leader Nadim Hossain.

Masum broke the pre-election code of conduct by delivering a controversial speech at an event in Rishipara area under Murapara union on Saturday evening.

A video of his speech went viral on social media. In the video, Masum said "If you don't vote for 'boat', there will be no water-electricity-gas connection in the locality."

The allegations brought against the other three include tearing posters of Trinamool BNP candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar and beating and threatening his supporters.

All four were asked to appear before the committee on December 27 with written explanations, said Mohammad Mahmudul Haque, returning officer of Narayanganj.