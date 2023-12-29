Narail-2 independent candidate Litu gets back candidacy

Awami League leader Syed Faizul Amir Litu, an independent candidate for Narail-2 constituency, has regained his candidacy to contest in the 12th parliamentary elections.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Biswajit Debnath delivered the order after reviewing his appeal yesterday.

Confirming the matter, Narail Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Mohammad Ashfaqul Haque Chowdhury said Syed Faizul Amir Litu has been allotted "truck" symbol.

Earlier on December 4, the returning officer cancelled Litu's candidacy due to some complications in his nomination papers, including the signature of one percent of the voters.

A total of eight candidates are vying in the upcoming election from Narail-2 constituency.

The candidates are AL candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Workers Party's Advocate Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Jatiya Party's Advocate Faekuzzaman Feroz, Islami Oikya Jote's Mahabubur Rahman, National People's Party (NPP) Monirul Islam, Gono Front's Md Latifur Rahman and two independent candidates Md Noor Islam and Syed Faizul Amir Litu.