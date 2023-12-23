Most Ctg candidates violating polls conduct: RO

Deputy commissioner and returning officer of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman today said the contesting candidates from 10 constituencies in Chattogram have been violating the electoral code of conduct during electioneering in most cases.

According to the polls conduct, a candidate needs to inform the RO 24 hours before holding a rally, but most of the candidates were not doing so, he told journalists after a meeting with candidates and their representatives at Chattogram Circuit House, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"We do not know where they are holding the rallies, so we are unable to take proper security measures," he also said.

The RO said the Election Commission has clearly instructed to make sure the polls held in free and fair. "We have arranged the meeting today to assure the candidates in this regard," he said.

"I also advised them to follow the polls conduct and warned them of tough action if otherwise," he said.