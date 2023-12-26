Most candidates are businessmen: TIB

Most of the candidates contesting the 12th national parliamentary elections are businessmen, found Transparency International Bangladesh.

This constitutes of 57.34 percent of the total candidates in the election.

The share of businessmen among candidates has gone up with every consecutive election, they found. In 2008, this share was 47.4 percent.

In 2018, this share was 51.4 percent.

"If more businessmen get into the parliament, they can take over institutions, like we have seen with the banking sector," said Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB.

TIB released their findings at a press conference in their office today. They arrived at these findings by analysing the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

Only 2.86 percent of the candidates are politicians, it added.