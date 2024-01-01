Many reluctant to leave Dhaka during polls

Some of them are rickshaw-pullers, some ply auto-rickshaws on Dhaka roads while others are shopkeepers, house-helps, bus drivers, private employees, and so on.

However, the one thing that unites them is that they all stay in Dhaka but are voters from outside the capital. There's another thing -- most of these residents The Daily Star talked to recently said they won't travel back to their constituencies to vote in the January 7 polls.

They are called non-resident constituents or absentee voters, according to election terminology.

Dhaka is a metropolis of 2.24 crore residents (if not more), as per information available till 2022.

However, according to the information available on the Election Commission website, the total number of voters in 20 Dhaka constituencies is 81,61,440.

This newspaper spoke to more than 30 such individuals in the last few days to learn if they'll be going back to their respective constituencies to exercise their voting rights.

Shamsul Islam is a rickshaw puller who lives in the Keraniganj area of Dhaka. He is a voter in Gaibandha-1 constituency.

While talking to these correspondents in the Banglamotor area, he said, "There's no strong party against Awami League. So what's the difference between casting a vote or not? I won't be leaving Dhaka for this."

Ronju Mia, another rickshaw puller, echoed him.

"We are already in a tight spot due to the rising cost of essentials. I won't be spending extra money to travel all the way to my village just for the election," said Ronju, who's also a voter in Gaibandha-1.

Avishek Paul, a voter in Chattogram and a private job holder in Dhaka, has similar sentiments.

"I would rather enjoy my day off on election day rather than travel to Chattogram just to vote," he said.

Sharmin Akhter, a house help who lives in a slum in Khilgaon, is a voter in Mymensingh-7 constituency.

"I will not go back on election day. Besides, I won't enjoy a day off like most people do on that day. I'll have to work," she said.

At least three women living in the same slum this newspaper talked to echoed the same.

Mohibur Rahman is a biker for a ride-sharing company who lives in Dhaka's Keraniganj. He is a voter in Rajshahi-1 constituency.

"In 2018, I stood in line for hours, holding my little son, waiting in front of the polling centre. It was supposed to be a festive environment," he said.

"But then I found out my vote had already been cast. So this year, I have no interest in voting... I guess someone else will cast it anyway," he added.

Shafayet Ullah, a cigarette vendor and a voter in Cumilla, echoed him.

A bus driver of Bihongo Paribahan, seeking anonymity, said, "Everything has been settled way ahead of polls. Why will we travel back to our village to vote?"

Meanwhile, at least three people this newspaper talked to said they were still undecided about returning to their home during the election, while two said they would go back to vote.

A mobile financial service agent from the Rampura area said, "I am a voter of Pirojpur, and I will vote in this election."

Similarly, Syed Mafizur, a driver, said he will go to Cumilla before the polls to cast his vote.