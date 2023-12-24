Local AL leader held, sued over assault on Chuadanga-1 independent candidate

Candidate says attack was carried out by supporters of AL nominee

Chuadanga-1 independent candidate says they were assaulted during election campaign. Photo: Star

A local Awami League leader was sued today over assaulting a Chuadanga-1 independent candidate and his supporters when they were campaigning for the January 7 national election in Sadar upazila last night.

The independent candidate, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, said they were attacked by supporters of Solaiman Haque Joardar, the Awami League nominee from the same constituency.

Abdul Malek, a supporter of Agarwala, filed a case with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station against 22 named people and at least 100 unknown persons.

Ali Hasanuzzaman Manik, secretary of Sadar Upazila Awami League and chairman of Kutubpur union parishad, was made prime accused in the case, said Nazim Uddin Al Azad, additional superintendent of police (crime and operations).

Police detained four people including Hazanuzzaman in connection with the assault, our Chuadanga correspondent reports quoting police.

Agarwala, contesting the polls under the eagle symbol, said after campaigning in different areas of Sadar upazila, he was going to New Bhandardah area around 9:00pm with a convoy to inaugurate his election office.

He said Solaiman's supporters stopped the car and shouted abuse. When he got off the car, the supporters physically assaulted the candidate and his workers.

Several people, including Chuadanga District Youth Awami League President Afroza Parveen, were injured, he said. They were taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

Several teams of Sadar police brought the situation under control.

Hearing about the attack, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Kissinger Chakma, Superintendent of Police RM Faizur Rahman and senior officials of the administration visited the scene.

Hasanuzzaman, Farooq Hossain of Bhandardah village, Sumon Ali and Hafizur Rahman of Yugirhuda village were picked up from the spot, said Nazim Uddin.

Solaiman could not be reached over phone for his comment.

DC Kissinger said the administration is working to arrange free and fair elections. No one will be spared if any untoward incident happens.