LDF demo foiled by cops in Barishal

Barishal City Corporation elections

The police yesterday prevented the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from organising a demonstration in front of the Election Commission building in Barisal. The demonstration was planned to demand the cancellation of the polls schedule for the upcoming 12th national election slated for January 7.

As part of its countrywide programme, the local LDF leaders and activists took out a protest march from the Ashwini Kumar Town Hall in the afternoon.

On the way to the Election Commission office, the police obstructed the procession in the Police Lines Road area.

Later, protesters held a short rally there.

At that time, LDF spokesperson Manisha Chakraborty said, "Even though we have the right to hold meetings as per the constitution, we are not allowed to do so. We strongly condemn this."

Dulal Majumdar, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh's Barisal district unit, and Nripendra Nath Baroi, district secretary of Biplobi Communist League, also spoke at the rally, among others.

Meanwhile, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Arisul Haque said the protestors blocked the road without permission. "The police did not stop them, they were asked to cut the programme short."

