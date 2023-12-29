Lalmonirhat-2: AL candidate show-caused for polls code violation

The Election Inquiry Committee has issued a show-cause notice to Awami League candidate Nuruzzaman Ahmed of Lalmonirhat-2 constituency on the charge of violating the electoral code of conduct.

The action came following a written complaint filed by Golam Martuza Hanif, a supporter of an independent candidate, to the District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner.

Nuruzzaman Ahmed, the incumbent lawmaker and also the social welfare minister, will have to show reasons by 11:00am on December 31, according to the show-cause notice, signed by the committee Chairman and Senior Assistant Judge Tahmidur Rahman on Tuesday.

The complainant -- Golam Martuza Hanif, a former chairman of Bhotmari Union Parishad and former vice president of Kaliganj upazila AL -- is working for independent candidate Sirajul Haque, the district AL senior vice president.

In the complaint, he alleged that Nuruzzaman held an electoral meeting at Chamtahat in Kaliganj on December 22, where he threatened to kill him.

"I feel unsafe following the threatening speech of the social welfare minister," Golam Martuza Hanif, a freedom fighter, told The Daily Star.