Lakshmipur-1: Independent’s threat to RO costs him his candidacy

The Election Commission yesterday cancelled the candidacy of Lakshmipur-1 independent candidate Habibur Rahman Paban, also a presidium member of Jubo League, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

He is the first candidate for the January 7 national polls to have his candidacy cancelled for electoral code violation. Candidacies were not cancelled for this reason in the 2014 and 2018 elections, EC sources said.

The commission took the decision regarding Paban's candidacy after holding a hearing on Monday.

The EC issued a letter to Paban yesterday informing him of the decision.

Paban violated the electoral code of conduct and committed "pre-election irregularities".

According to the EC, Paban called the deputy commissioner of Lakshmipur, also the returning officer, made intimidating, objectionable, and indecent statements, and threatened to have the returning officer and superintendent of police transferred within three days.

The election inquiry committee sent a report to the Election Commission on December 31, 2023, recommending legal action against the candidate.