Khulna-5 independent candidate Akram Hossain can contest polls: SC

The Supreme Court today upheld its chamber judge's order that allowed Khulna-5 constituency's independent candidate Sk Akram Hossain to contest the January 7 national election.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan came up with the order after hearing a petition filed by the Election Commission seeking cancellation of its chamber judge's order.

The SC chamber judge on December 21 directed the EC to allow Akram Hossain to contest the election and allocate an electoral symbol for him.

The chamber judge passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Akram Hossain challenging a High Court order that upheld the EC's decision to scrap his nomination papers on the ground of his being a loan defaulter, his lawyer ABM Altaf Hossain told The Daily Star.

There is no legal bar for Akram Hossain to contest the January 7 election, lawyer Altaf added.