Keep vigil against plots

PM urges people at Faridpur rally

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the people to remain vigilant against the conspiracies of the anti-liberation forces.

"There are so many conspiracies afoot. Those who did not support our Liberation War have not stopped conspiring yet," she said.

Addressing a campaign rally at the Government Rajendra College ground, the prime minister said conspirators are stepping up their plots as they know Bangladesh never bows down to anyone.

"I am the daughter of the Father of the Nation. I never bow down to anyone and will never do that," she said.

Hasina said although the AL government has already done massive development works across the country, more needs to be done.

She said Bangladesh should be build as a developing country and only the AL can do it.

"If you vote for 'boat', I will be able to come to the power again and it will be possible to build Bangladesh as a developing country."

Hasina said Bangladesh will never fall behind and it will be a smart country by 2041. "Bangladesh will be developed and prosperous Smart Golden Bengal free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation."

The premier said Smart Bangladesh means a smart government, smart people, smart economy and smart society.

She said after having lost everything she found the people of Bangladesh as her family.

"Whatever I have, I have sacrificed for the people of the country."

The AL president introduced the party candidates in Faridpur, Rajbari and Magura to the audience and sought votes for them.

AL presidium member and party candidate for Faridpur-1 Abdur Rahman, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, party nominee for Magura-1 and party candidate for Faridpur-3 Shamim Huq also spoke.

From the stage, Hasina waved the national flag to the crowd. In response, the audience also waved the miniature flags they carried.

Hasina reached Faridpur by road crossing the Padma Bridge. She arrived at the rally ground around 3:15pm.