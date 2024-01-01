Kalyan Party chairman’s campaign office in Cox’s Bazar burned down

Arsonists today allegedly burned down a campaign office of the Kalyan Party nominated candidate for Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency in Chakaria upazila.

The candidate, Major General (retd) Syed Mohammad Ibrahim, also the chairman of Kalyan Party, claimed that the fire was a case of arson, reports our local correspondent.

A shop beside the office was also burnt in the fire around 2.30am, said Fakhrul Islam, the UNO of Chakaria.

Firefighters managed to douse the fire after half an hour, he said.

The shop and the campaign office were completely gutted in the fire, he added.

Police working to identify the reason behind incident. If anybody is found involved, they will be brought to justice, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali.