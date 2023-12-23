National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:20 AM

National Election 2024

Jubo Dal holds torch procession in Ashulia

Photo: Collected

Leaders and activists of Jubo Dal held a torch procession in Dhaka's Ashulia this evening demanding Khaleda Zia's unconditional release and resignation of the current government.

The programme was held under the leadership of Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Ayub Khan on Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Ashulia's Pollibidyut area around 7:00pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

The procession ended with a short rally in Pollibidyut and Palashbari areas.

