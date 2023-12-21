JP promises to introduce provincial govt system if elected

Unveils manifesto ahead of January 7 national election

The Jatiya Party will introduce a provincial government system if it comes to power, JP Secretary General Munibul Haque Chunnu said today.

The JP leader said this today while unveiling the party's 24-point manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election scheduled for January 7.

According to the manifesto, the country's eight divisions will be turned into eight provinces and those would be named Uttar Banga, Barendra, Jahangirnagar, Jalalabad, Jahanabad, Chandra Dip, Moynamoti and Chattala.

JP leader Chunnu presented the manifesto titled "Change for Peace, Jatiya Party for Change" at a press conference at the party chief's Banani office in Dhaka.

"After the 1990's, people are experiencing unlimited corruption, partisanship ... and money-laundering, which is why people are deprived of their basic rights," he said.

Chunnu said the party would change the country's election process, education system and would also ensure independence of the judiciary.

"A full-fledged upazila system will be introduced and policies would be adopted to curb terrorism if the party gets a chance to rule the country again," Chunnu said.