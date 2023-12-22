JP to introduce provincial govts if voted to power

Divisions to be turned into provinces, says the party in its 24-point manifesto

Jatiya Party will introduce provincial governments if it comes to power, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said yesterday.

He said this while unveiling the party's 24-point manifesto, titled "Change for Peace, Jatiya Party for Change", for the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7, at a press conference at the party chief's Banani office.

According to the manifesto, the party will split the existing divisions into eight provinces, and the names will be changed to "Uttar Banga" (Rangpur), "Barendra" (Rajshahi), "Jahangirnagar" (Dhaka), "Jalalabad" (Sylhet), "Jahanabad" (Khulna), "Chandra Dip" (Barishal), "Moynamoti" (Cumilla) and "Chattala" (Chattogram).

The party also announced that the central government would be known as the federal government.

Most of the promises incorporated in the manifesto were introduced before the 2018 election, while some new ones were added.

Of the newly incorporated promises, JP said it would not form any law against the Quran and Sunnah.

"If the party goes to power, it will form an Islamic Commission, with the Islamic scholars, which will advise the government."

A new paragraph on migrant workers has been added to the manifesto, which said the party will focus on language education to enhance the skills of migrant workers and will introduce a "safe environment" for female migrants.

JP also said it wants to increase residential facilities for female professionals and wants to include trans people into the mainstream.

Besides, the party wants to increase employment, beginning with listing down unemployed persons from every village and providing them with vocational training.

"After the 1990s, people are experiencing unlimited corruption, partisanship ... and money-laundering, and that is why people are deprived of their basic rights."

Chunnu said the party would change the country's election process, education system and would also ensure the judiciary's independence.

"A full-fledged upazila system will be introduced and policies would be adopted to curb terrorism if the party gets a chance to rule the country again."