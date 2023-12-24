JP contesting polls for sake of its existence

GM Quader to party leaders, kicks off electioneering in Rangpur-3

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said his party is participating in the national polls to make sure the party exists.

"We are running in the election as we need to represent in parliament. It will be beneficial for us to stay in the electoral race and strengthen our organisation," he said.

Quader was speaking at a meeting yesterday with JP leaders and activists at its office on Rangpur city's Central Road. Journalists were also present.

The JP chief, an aspirant for Rangpur-3 (Sadar), said if the election is not held in a free and fair manner, they would decide the next course of action following discussions in the party.

He said the JP may cease to exist if it is not represented in the Jatiya Sangsad. "We have decided to run to keep the Jatiya Party's unity intact."

This was Quader's first public appearance since October 14.

About not appearing before the public for more than two months, JP chairman said, "I was at a loss as to what to say as the political situation in the country was changing continuously.

"I wasn't clear about what's good and what's bad. That's why I kept mum."

Quader said he was focusing on finding out the better option for the JP.

Asked whether the January 7 election would be free and fair, Quader said they were hoping so.

He, however, expressed worries that this hope may turn into frustration in no time.

"As there is no risk to Awami League's staying in power, we hope the party will take necessary measures to hold the election in a free and fair manner."

Quader, who had been saying for the last one-and-a-half-year that the incumbent Election Commission would not be able to hold free and fair polls, yesterday said the JP has confidence in the EC for now.

Regarding the JP's seat-sharing with the AL, Quader said seats were not shared as part of an understanding with the ruling party. Rather, this was agreed upon to create a congenial atmosphere for a fair election, he added.

"We didn't ask [the Awami League] to form an alliance. We demanded holding the national election in a free and fair manner."

The AL has left 26 sets for the JP and six for the 14-party alliance partners. The ruling party has not fielded any candidates in those 32 constituencies.

Quader said all the JP nominees will have to win the polls, contesting against the independents.

He said the JP placed two demands before the AL -- keeping the administration neutral and keeping the election free from the influence of black money and muscle power.

"They [Awami League] have withdrawn their candidates from some seats. It does not mean that we have become a part of the grand alliance or that we have reached an understanding on sharing seats."

The JP chairman said the current political situation in the country is "quite abnormal".

"Although many are saying that everything is normal, the country is now going through a critical time."

He said the JP in parliament always talked about corruption and irregularities by the AL government, and people have accepted the JP's politics.

Earlier in the day, Quader opened his electioneering by offering prayers at a local shrine and the graves of his parents and elder brother, HM Ershad, also the JP founding chairman, in Rangpur city.

The electioneering for the national polls began on January 18.