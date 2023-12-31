JP candidates threatened, intimidated by AL: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader yesterday alleged that his party's candidates across the country are being threatened and intimidated by Awami League during their electioneering.

He said this while talking to reporters in Senpara area of Rangpur city.

GM Quader is contesting the election from Rangpur-3 constituency.

Citing two examples, he alleged that a JP candidate in Lalmonirhat got threats from AL supporters.

In Sylhet, an election camp of JP was vandalised on Friday and JP supporters and activists were forced out of the camp, he also alleged, adding that the JP candidate is unable to campaign there properly due to AL's intimidation.

"I am getting similar information from across the country," said GM Quader.

He, however, said the situation is much better in Rangpur. "I hope that election in Rangpur will be peaceful," he said.

He said he will try to meet people's expectation if they elect him as lawmaker.