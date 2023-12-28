Joypurhat-2: Independent, 4 others hurt in clash with AL pick’s supporters

At least five people, including an independent aspirant for Joypurhat-2, were injured in a clash between the supporters of the Awami League nominee and the independent candidate in Joypurhat's in Khetlal upazila on Tuesday night.

Locals said independent Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury, also the joint general secretary of Joypurhat district AL, along with his supporters was campaigning at Itakhola Bazar.

At one stage, they came face to face with the supporters of AL nominee Abu Syed Al Mahmud Swapon MP.

The two groups clashed after an altercation, leaving five people from both sides injured, said witnesses.

Mahfuz, who was receiving treatment at a local hospital last night, alleged that supporters of the AL candidate attacked them.

On information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, said Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khetlal Police Station.

Police were investigating the incident.

The Daily Star could not reach Swapan for comments as he did not answer phone calls yesterday.

In Chattogram-11, independent aspirant Ziaul Hoque Suman alleged that one of his makeshift campaign offices was set on fire by some supporters of AL nominee MA Latif in the port city's Mailer Matha area on Tuesday night.

Visiting the scene, police found that a banner and a portion of the office were burnt, said Mahmudul Hasan, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

He said police were probing the incident.

This newspaper could not reach Latif over the phone for comments.