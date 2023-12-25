Job creation, curbing graft AL’s priority

Hasina to unveil party’s polls manifesto on December 27 with a promise to build a developed and smart nation by 2041

The Awami League's main focus will be on generating employment in order to make Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041, said several leaders involved in drafting of the party's election manifesto.

The party is likely to set a goal of creating 1.5 crore jobs in the next five years, which was also mentioned in the declaration adopted at AL national council in December last year.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque told this correspondent in January that the party's next manifesto would focus mainly on the major goals set in the 2022 declaration.

According to government data, the unemployment rate was 3.53 in 2022. If voted to power, the AL's goal will be to lower the rate significantly.

In order to create employment opportunities, the government will ensure domestic and foreign investments in the areas of farming, industries, health sector, and infrastructure.

Several AL leaders involved in drafting the AL manifesto for the January 7 parliamentary election said the new manifesto is based on the party's 2022 declaration.

The AL will promise to transform the country from digital to smart through creating smart citizenry, smart economy, smart government and smart society, said leaders of the party which has been in power since 2009.

It may also promise to turn Bangladesh into a developed and smart nation by 2041. AL President Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to unveil the manifesto on Wednesday at a city hotel.

According to sources, this time the printed manifesto will resemble the size of a magazine instead of a booklet.

The AL is likely to make promises of reducing the prices of essentials and increasing investments in farming and agro-processing.

Health care for low-income people, accountability of law enforcement agencies, and eradicating communalism and militancy will be on agenda too.

The party will make promises of zero-tolerance for corruption in administration, illegal wealth, bribery, abuse of power, and nepotism.

Transparency, accountability and good governance at all levels may get focus in the manifesto.

Another goal will be to make more expressways and widen the national and major highways so that communication becomes faster. At the same time, the Road Safety Act will be enacted and implemented to ensure road safety.

Over the next seven years, there will be metro rail services between Airport and Kamalapur, New Bazar and Purbachal, Gabtoli and Kanchpur Bridge, Kamalapur and Narayanganj, Savar and Bhatara.

If voted to power, the party will introduce cost-effective technologies to farming, industries and the service sectors to boost productivity.

It will also promise to combat propaganda and misrepresentation of the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

There will be steps to uphold free flow of information and prevent attacks and false cases against journalists.

The fugitive killers of the father of the nation will be brought back and the sentences against them will be executed.

AL might come up with a commitment to maintain sufficient foreign currency reserves and take initiative to reduce the gap between import and export.

The party is expected to pledge a reform proposal for bank and financial sectors.